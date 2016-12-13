Point Party Shop in Poland Becomes U-Haul Dealer
POLAND, Ohio — The Point Party Shop, 9805 South Ave., has become a dealer for the U-Haul Co. of Massachusetts and Ohio Inc., shop owner Joe Thomas announced Monday.
Point Party offers U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes, he said.
U-Haul is striving to benefit the environment through its sustainability initiatives, U-Haul stated, including truck sharing. Truck sharing, a spokesman explained, “allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks larger than what they could individually.”
Every U-Haul truck available to a community “helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road,” the spokesman said in a prepared statement. “Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.”
