Point Party Shop in Poland Becomes U-Haul Dealer

POLAND, Ohio — The Point Party Shop, 9805 South Ave., has become a dealer for the U-Haul Co. of Massachusetts and Ohio Inc., shop owner Joe Thomas announced Monday.

Point Party offers U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes, he said.

U-Haul is striving to benefit the environment through its sustainability initiatives, U-Haul stated, including truck sharing. Truck sharing, a spokesman explained, “allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks larger than what they could individually.”

Every U-Haul truck available to a community “helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road,” the spokesman said in a prepared statement. “Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.”

