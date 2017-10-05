Polish Youngstown Celebrates National Pierogi Day

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Celebrate National Pierogi Day and Polish Youngstown’s 10th birthday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 at The Federal, 110 W. Federal St.

Eat in or take out hand-made pierogis (by the dozen) from Krakus Polish Deli & Bakery. Pierogi flavors include: buffalo chicken, blueberry, cabbage, kraut, potato with cheese and meat.

Enjoy Polish music, Polish beer, vodka specials and a live pierogi-making demo and lesson by Chef Tad Siembida at lunchtime.

A Polish happy hour with drink specials will be from 6 to 9 p.m.

To preorder pierogis call Dan Martini, at The Federal 330 720 0844.

For more information call 330 333 9724 or visit PolishYoungstown.org

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.