Political Comedy Headlines Akron Children’s Fundraiser

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Capitol Steps, a nationally touring comedy group, will perform at Stambaugh Auditorium Oct. 5 as part of a fundraiser for Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m., with a VIP reception at 5:30 p.m. All proceeds from the show will go to the children’s hospital.

“This is the nation’s leading political satire troupe that sells out performances all over the country, and we’re fortunate to have them in Youngstown in October when the general election is in full swing,” said JoAnn Stock, senior director of development for Akron Children’s, in a release.

The troupe, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, performs skits, impressions and song parodies that satirize the country’s top political figures and prominent headlines.

VIP tickets for the cocktail reception and show are $75. Standard tickets are $40 and $25. Tickets are available at the Stambaugh Auditorium box office or by calling 330 259 0555. Sponsorship packages are available by contacting Stock at jstock@chmca.org or 330 746 9122.

For more information, visit AkronChidlrens.org/capitolsteps or call 330 746 9122.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.