Popovich Kick Starts His Shoe-Kaddy Invention

Frank Popovich, a contractor and resident of Poland, is kick-starting his Shoe-Kaddy invention with a Kickstarter campaign to seek business funding. Popovich created the hands-free carrier for golf, gym bags, backpacks and any type of travel bag, which enables sports enthusiasts to attach their special shoes and transport them anywhere. The first 500 Shoe-Kaddies sold quickly, he says, and now it’s time to test the market for expansion. CLICK here to visit his Kickstarter campaign.

