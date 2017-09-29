Getting Ahead

:
Popovich Kick Starts His Shoe-Kaddy Invention
By Blank | September 29, 2017

September 29, 2017
Frank Popovich, a contractor and resident of Poland, is kick-starting his Shoe-Kaddy invention with a Kickstarter campaign to seek business funding. Popovich created the hands-free carrier for golf,  gym bags, backpacks and any type of travel bag, which enables sports enthusiasts to attach their special shoes and transport them anywhere.  The first 500 Shoe-Kaddies sold quickly, he says, and now it’s time to test the market for expansion. CLICK here to visit his Kickstarter campaign.

