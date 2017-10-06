Post Office COO to Address Postal Council Oct 20

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The U.S. Postal Service’s chief operating officer, David E. Williams, will be the keynote speaker at the Steel Valley Postal Customer Council’s Grow Your Business seminar 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Youngstown Country Club.

Williams oversees the postal services’ day-to-day activities, which includes more than 488,000 employees, 200,000 vehicles and 31,000 mail centers. During his tenure, he has incorporated lean six sigma practices and introduced “Closing the Gap Strategies” to reduce work-hours in mail processing.

Other speakers will discuss how nonprofit organizations can improve their fundraising campaigns through direct mail and how to incorporate technology into mail campaigns.

“People are using direct mail to engage with text messaging and to drive people to their website,” says Paul Mahin, industry co-chairman of the customer council and mail specialist at City Printing. “We’ll also have a speaker talking about the value of managing your data.”

Registration for the Grow Your Business seminar is $55. It includes continental breakfast and lunch, as well as a networking event. Tickets can be purchased here.

Pictured: U.S. Postal Service chief operating officer David E. Williams.

