Awards & Events

:
Post Office COO to Address Postal Council Oct 20
By Blank | October 6, 2017

October 6, 2017
Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The U.S. Postal Service’s chief operating officer, David E. Williams, will be the keynote speaker at the Steel Valley Postal Customer Council’s Grow Your Business seminar 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Youngstown Country Club.

Williams oversees the postal services’ day-to-day activities, which includes more than 488,000 employees, 200,000 vehicles and 31,000 mail centers. During his tenure, he has incorporated lean six sigma practices and introduced “Closing the Gap Strategies” to reduce work-hours in mail processing.

Other speakers will discuss how nonprofit organizations can improve their fundraising campaigns through direct mail and how to incorporate technology into mail campaigns.

“People are using direct mail to engage with text messaging and to drive people to their website,” says Paul Mahin, industry co-chairman of the customer council and mail specialist at City Printing. “We’ll also have a speaker talking about the value of managing your data.”

Registration for the Grow Your Business seminar is $55. It includes continental breakfast and lunch, as well as a networking event. Tickets can be purchased here.

Pictured: U.S. Postal Service chief operating officer David E. Williams.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like:

More from Our Experts

Bob Gearhart Sr.
DCW Group
Click for Bio
Tim Petrey
HD Davis CPAs, LLC
Click for Bio
Stuart Gibbs
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County
Click for Bio
Jason Wurst
Tele-Solutions, Inc.
Click for Bio
Adam Aebischer
Aebischer’s Jewelry
Click for Bio
Jim Klingensmith
L. Calvin Jones & Co.
Click for Bio
Dr. Lance Grahn
Kent State University at Trumbull
Click for Bio
Sam Boak
Boak & Sons, Inc.
Click for Bio
Greg Smith
Toastmasters
Click for Bio
November
Click for Bio
December
Click for Bio