Power of the Arts Hosts Two Events in Mid-October

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Power of the Arts will host a symposium for those applying for grants and a bus tour of the Mahoning Valley’s historical theaters in mid-October.

The Arts and Culture Grantseeker Symposium will be held 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 19, while the Historic Theatre Bus Tour is 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 23.

Speaking at the symposium, held at St. John’s Episcopal Church near Youngstown State University, are representatives from Ohio Arts Council, Ohio Humanitites Council, Ohio Citizens for the Arts, Mahoning Valley Community Foundation and the Thomases Family Foundation. Business Journal reporter George Nelson will moderate the panel discussion on arts funding in northeastern Ohio. Café India will cater the dinner.

The theater bus tour leaves from the Youngstown Playhouse at 6:30 p.m. and will visit Stambaugh Auditorium, Edward W. Powers Auditorium and sites where famous theaters once stood. The tour will be led by Sean Posey, author of the recently released Historic Theaters of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. After the tour, the bus will return to the Youngstown Playhouse for drinks and desserts. Participants wearing vintage hats will be entered into a drawing to win tickets to shows at the playhouse.

“Theaters close for many reasons, but our economic challenges lead us to look at our past and present in a distinct way,” Power of the Arts coordinator Karen Schubert said in a release. “I love the history, and I also want to celebrate the arts and institutions of today, and to know them more deeply.”

Tickets for the symposium, $15 in advance or $20 at the door, are available at PowerOfTheArts.org. For the theater tour, tickets cost $25 and can be ordered from the Youngstown Playhouse box office, either in person or by calling 330 788 8739.

