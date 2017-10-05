Power Siting Board OKs 2nd Lordstown Power Plant

0 0 0 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Power Siting Board Thursday announced it has approved construction of a 940-megawatt power plant slated for Lordstown, the second such plant to be developed in the village.

Clean Energy Future-Trumbull LLC won approval from the board to build the Trumbull Energy Center on land along Henn Parkway, just off state Route 45.

The plant would be supplied with gas from a Dominion East Ohio pipeline and will interconnect with a transmission line owned by American Transmission Systems Inc., the siting board said.

Clean Energy Future-Trumbull plans to begin construction on the second plant in November and be placed into commercial operation in 2020.

Another plant owned by Clean Energy Future — the Lordstown Energy Center, is under construction near the new site.

At its meeting, the siting board approved a request from the company to increase the capacity of the Lordstown Energy Center from 800 megawatts to 940 megawatts.

The siting board also approved construction of a 1,100-megawatt natural gas-fired electrical generation plant to be built in Guernsey County.

