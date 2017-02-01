Premier Bank Becomes Home Savings Bank

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – United Community Financial Corp., holding company of Home Savings Bank, has completed its acquisition of Ohio Legacy Corp., holding company of Premier Bank & Trust, North Canton.

Gary Small, president and CEO of UCFC and Home Savings, announced the completion Tuesday.

“We are very pleased to welcome Premier employees and are looking forward to combining the Premier and Home Savings operations in late March,” Small said in a prepared statement. Conversion of Premier systems to Home Savings is scheduled the weekend of March 25 and 26.

Rick Hull, formerly president and CEO of Premier, becomes an executive vice president of Home Savings and regional president for the four new offices of Home Savings and the Akron-Canton, St. Clairsville and Firelands markets.

Denise Penz, formerly executive vice president, chief operating officer and wealth manager of Premier, becomes executive director for wealth management at Home Savings with responsibility for the bank’s wealth management division, which includes trust, private banking, retirement plan services, brokerage and investment services.

