Project 180 Receives Check from Home Savings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Home Savings Charitable Foundation donated a check for $2,500 to Project 180 in Warren to be used for the Women’s Residence Project.

“The Women’s Residence Project will fund the renovations for the Esther Home for Women,” said April Mack, executive director of Project 180 in a news release. “The Esther Home for Women is an alternative path to rehab where women are able to live, receive counseling and build a spiritual relationship with God.”

“We’re proud to be able to support Project 180 and their desire to see people make a 180 degree change, completely turning their lives around,” said Trish Gelsomino from Home Savings Charitable Foundation.

For more information on Project 180 call 330 599 8236 or visit WeAreProject180.org.

