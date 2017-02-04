Protesters Gather Downtown to Oppose Travel Order

5 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Youngstown joined the many other cities in protesting President Donald Trump’s executive order on travel to the United States Friday when about 100 protesters gathered in Central Square for what was billed as a “Rally for Freedom and Justice.”

The rally took place just hours before a federal judge in Washington state temporarily blocked enforcement of the travel ban by people from seven countries entering the United States.

State Rep. Michelle Lepore Hagan, D-58, helped bring together some of the diverse organizations represented at the rally.

“We wanted to have a rally in Youngstown because we want an opportunity to participate with the millions of people marching across the country,” she said beforehand. “And we want to send a loud and clear message from Youngstown, Ohio: We will not stand for this ban.”

Protesters carrying signs that read, “It’s a Muslim ban, and its illegal,” “Dump Trump” and “Ban Bannon Bans” converged in the downtown as Mayor John McNally issued a statement, speaking for himself and City Council, that urged Trump to revoke the executive order. He “encourage[d] legal challenges to the executive order across America.”

David Betras, chairman of the Mahoning County Democratic Party, reminded the audience of the stakes of the last election and encouraged them to remember the immigration order in four years.

“A thousand votes here and a thousands votes there in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, and we wouldn’t be standing here today,” Betras said. “Let’s all turn this into activism. Let’s do what we can to make sure that Donald Trump is a one-term president.”

Statements were read from U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-13 Ohio, both on Capitol Hill and unable to attend.

“President Trump’s executive action is cruel, foolish and goes against our fundamental American values,” Brown said in a statement.

In his statement, Ryan called the ban “political theater” and predicted that it would “play into the hands of our enemies” abroad.

The protesters uttered similar sentiments.

Jessica Robinson of Hubbard, who had participated in the Women’s March in Sharon, Pa., came to the rally to voice her support for the local immigrant community.

“We are here to stand with the people, and everyone was once an immigrant,” she said. “So we will continue to be a welcoming melting pot.”

Several members of the Muslim community, including the Islamic Society of Greater Youngstown, voiced their own concerns over the order.

“We think this is our home now, and we love the U.S.A.,” said Maha Eleyan, originally from Jordan and a 20-year resident of Youngstown. “And that’s why we feel bad for those who are just trying to run away from a war zone. This ban is just cruel.”

