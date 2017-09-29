PSU Shenango to Offer Master’s Nursing Degree

SHARON, Pa. — Penn State College of Nursing announces that nurses who have their bachelor of science in nursing degree will now have the opportunity to earn their master of science in nursing degree to become a nurse practitioner at Penn State Shenango beginning fall 2018.

“We hope that this new master of science in nursing degree will enable many of our local nurses to further their education,” said Penn State Shenango’s campus director Jo Anne Carrick.

The College of Nursing’s Nurse Practitioner program offers a total of three degree options, with the Shenango campus offering the Family Nurse Practitioner and the Adult Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner programs. The Shenango campus will be one of five to offer the degree options (the others are University Park, Fayette, Hershey, and Worthington Scranton).

Students in the NP program can complete the master’s degree and become nurse practitioners in four semesters with full-time study; however, the program is also available for those students who want to attend part-time.

Penn State’s master’s program is nationally recognized. Out of more than 500 accredited nursing schools with master’s degree programs, U.S. News & World Report ranked Penn State No. 20 nationwide — and No. 9 among public universities — in overall nursing master’s degree programs for their 2018 Best Graduate Schools rankings.

The College of Nursing, in conjunction with Penn State Shenango, will hold a Nurse Practitioner Open House from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 24. For more information or to register, contact Tami Jones in Admissions at 724 983 2803.