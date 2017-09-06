Psychic Fair Comes to Boardman Sept. 23 & 24

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Great Conjunction Psychic Fair will be held Sept. 23 and 24 at the Holiday Inn Boardman. In addition to psychics, the fair will also feature area artisans, mediums, energy workers, an animal communicator and several lectures.

The fair is hosted by the Great Conjunction Spiritual Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing people, philosophies and spiritual practices together. The organizations also hosts lectures and classes, as well as meditation courses at local nursing homes.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to be able to bring happiness and enlightenment to people and to help them on their spiritual journeys,” said Great Conjunction co-founder John Thornton in a release. “We’re presenting an opportunity for people to find some comfort and guidance, as well as some fun plus a great outlet to find gifts from local craftspeople.”

In addition to the Boardman expo, Great Conjunction also hosts four others fairs throughout the year, including one in Akron Dec. 2.

Tickets for the psychic fair, which begins at 10 a.m. both days, are $5. Children 10 and under are free. For more information, call 330 328 2308 or visit GreatConjunctionExpo.com.

