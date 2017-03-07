Public Meeting Thursday on Amphitheater Project

0 0 8 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A public input meeting will be held Thursday at 5 p.m. to receive comments regarding the city’s plan to develop a riverfront park and amphitheater east and west of the Market Street Bridge.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the Covelli Centre Community Room.

About $4 million in funding for the $9 million project would be derived from a HUD loan that would be paid back over several years with Community Block Grant funds, the city noted in announcing the public meeting.

For that to happen, the city says it would need HUD approval to make a “substantial amendment to the 2016-2017 Annual Action Plan.”

Pictured: Newly released rendering of the riverfront park and amphitheater project.

