Packard Museum Race Car Exhibit Opens Saturday

WARREN, Ohio – The National Packard Museum’s newest exhibit, “Open Wheel Warriors,” opens tomorrow. The featured race cars range from soapbox derby cars all the way to one of A.J. Foyt’s Indy cars.

“Spurred by a gradual increase of speed and size, drivers graduated from Soap Box Derby to Go-Kart to ¼ Midget, ½ Midget and beyond,” said museum director Mary Ann Porinchak in a release. “Obviously not all drivers continued in their quest for the winners circle but it is clear, judging by the popularity of Sharon Speedway, NASCAR and other racing venues that the passion for speed still exists in many of them.”

The exhibit, the second installment of the museum’s Start Your Engine series, is open until Dec. 23.

Through the exhibit’s run, the museum will also host several complementary events. On Oct. 12, Movie Night at the Museum will screen Dick Wallen’s Open Wheel Vintage Racing, highlighting the career of the motorsports videographer. The movie begins at 6 p.m. and is free with admission to the museum.

On Oct. 22, National Sprint Car Hall of Fame member Lynn Paxton will present “Tales from an Open Wheel Warrior,” discussing his career, which included more than 250 wins across a variety of cars, from late models to midgets. Paxton is curator of the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing in York Springs, Pa. The discussion, free with admission to the museum, is scheduled to begin at noon.

For more information, visit the museum website or call 330 394 1899.

