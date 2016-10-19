Racing Season at Hollywood Gaming Kicks Off Oct. 28

0 0 0 0

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – The third season of horse racing at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course kicks off Oct. 28.

Highlighting the opening weekend are five “Best of Ohio” races, featuring horses bred in Ohio, on Oct. 29. The purses for the five races total $750,000.

Penn Interactive Ventures, a subsidiary of Hollywood Gaming operator Penn National Gaming, will also debut its new Advance Deposit Wagering platform on HollywoodRaces.com. The website allows wagers to be placed on races at Hollywood Gaming’s courses remotely via desktop or smart phone.

Apps for iPhone and Android phones are also available.

The racing season at Mahoning Valley Race Course runs through late April.

