Racino Sees Boost in VLT Play Year-over-Year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Play on video lottery terminals in September at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course was up 7.8% from a year earlier, the Ohio Lottery Commission reported Friday.

Wagers on the VLTs at the Austintown racino last month totaled $83.98 million, up from $77.94 million a year earlier. Statewide, VLT play totaled $818.43 million, compared with $740.49 million in September 2014.

September’s monthly total was down slightly from August, when play totaled $85.86 million.

Credits won by bettors at the racino totaled $74.73 million last month, up from $69.41 million in September 2015.

The racino’s net win– credits played less credits won and promotional play credits – was $8.17 million in September, up from $7.97 million a year earlier.

Penn National Gaming Inc., based in Wyomissing, Pa., received $5.41 million as its commission for operating the racino last month, compared with $5.27 million a year earlier.

