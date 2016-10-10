Racino Sees Boost in VLT Play Year-over-Year
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Play on video lottery terminals in September at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course was up 7.8% from a year earlier, the Ohio Lottery Commission reported Friday.
Wagers on the VLTs at the Austintown racino last month totaled $83.98 million, up from $77.94 million a year earlier. Statewide, VLT play totaled $818.43 million, compared with $740.49 million in September 2014.
September’s monthly total was down slightly from August, when play totaled $85.86 million.
Credits won by bettors at the racino totaled $74.73 million last month, up from $69.41 million in September 2015.
The racino’s net win– credits played less credits won and promotional play credits – was $8.17 million in September, up from $7.97 million a year earlier.
Penn National Gaming Inc., based in Wyomissing, Pa., received $5.41 million as its commission for operating the racino last month, compared with $5.27 million a year earlier.
Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
CLICK HERE to subscribe to our print edition and sign up to our free daily headlines.