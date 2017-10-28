Getting Ahead

:
Ramun Named Social Media Director at Farris Marketing
By Blank | October 28, 2017

October 28, 2017
Tracey Ramun has joined Farris Marketing, Boardman, as account manager and social media director. She began her career at WFMJ and most recently operated her own branding firm. In her new position at Farris, she will manage primarily nonprofit client accounts, develop strategies and plan social media campaigns. “She’s creative, caring and hardworking – an artist with an amazing attention to detail,” says George Farris, CEO of the agency. “She understands how the message can make the difference in marketing.” 

