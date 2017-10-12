Education

:
Reagan Aide to Lecture Oct. 25 at Grove City College
By Blank | October 12, 2017

October 12, 2017
GROVE CITY, Pa. – Grove City College is holding its 11th annual Ronald Reagan lecture Oct. 25 featuring speaker Peggy Grande on “The Reagan You Didn’t See.” The lecture is set for 7 p.m. in Crawford Hall.

Grande is the author of The President Will See You Now: My Stories and Lessons from Ronald Reagan’s Final Years.

She was President Reagan’s post-presidency executive assistant, working at his side from 1989 to 1999 as liaison between the former chief executive and his staff, the public, local dignitaries and world leaders. Grande handled his events, travel, personal and political relationships. 

The lecture is presented by the Center for Vision & Values at Grove City College, is free and open to the public. For more information and to RSVP click here.  

Pictured: Peggy Grande. 

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

