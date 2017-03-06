Red Cross Seeks ‘Acts of Courage’ Nominees

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The American Red Cross Lake to River Chapter is seeking nominations for the annual “Acts of Courage” event to be held June 14.

Each year, the American Red Cross honors individuals whose extraordinary acts of courage make them someone’s hero — those everyday people who have put themselves in harm’s way or have risked their lives to save another.

Heroes can be a passerby who pulled a drowning child to safety or a neighbor who administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation to a total stranger, for example.

The hero event may have happened anywhere, but must have occurred between Jan. 1, 2016 and April 15, 2017. Nominees must reside or work in Jefferson, Columbiana, Mahoning, Trumbull or Ashtabula counties.

To nominate an individual, contact the American Red Cross at 866 319 7160 or 330 392 2551. The deadline for nominations is April 30.

