Red Cross and Dominion Educate on Safety

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The American Red Cross is partnering with Dominion East Ohio to hold Preparedness Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. tomorrow, at the following locations:

Ashtabula WalMart – 3551 N. Ridge Road, Ashtabula

Eastwood Mall – 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles

The American Red Cross and Dominion hope to teach participants the importance of being “Red Cross Ready” in the event of a disaster by educating community members with disaster safety preparedness tips.

Participants can take a pre-test and post-test to determine their safety/preparedness knowledge. The five-minute test and follow-up will be completed by Red Cross and Dominion volunteers.

Participants who take both parts of the test will receive a first aid kit sponsored by Dominion East Ohio. The kit will be filled with safety supplies such as: gauze, band aids, hand sanitizer, a cold pack and other information useful in the event of an emergency.

