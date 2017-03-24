Chamber Seeks Participation in Wage and Benefit Survey

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber is asking businesses in the Mahoning Valley to participate in its 2017 Starting Wages and Benefits survey.

“This survey is an indispensable economic development tool and provides information that enables companies to keep pay rates for new hires competitive; control payroll costs when making hiring and promotion decisions; and determine compensation and benefit levels based on industry comparisons,” said Sarah Boyarko, senior vice president of economic development at the chamber, in a release.

The Regional Chamber has contacted area employers in past years to obtain starting wages for positions within their companies. Occupations are selected based on interest to industries, projected growth and future industry trends and include professional, skilled and non-skilled positions from industries such as manufacturing, health care, service businesses, retailers and distributors.

The first part of the survey asks for details regarding company contact, size, hiring practices and benefits offered, while the second part lists individual job titles and offers a place for businesses to write either the starting hourly or starting annual wage for each position.

The final report will be available to businesses that participate. Only aggregate results will be published, as individual questionnaire information is kept strictly confidential.

The survey is accessible to all businesses in the region and can be found at regionalchamber.com under the economic development drop-down menu.

Surveys are due by June 15 through email, fax or mail.

If you have questions, or to return your completed survey, contact Sandy Homrighouse at 330 744 2131, ext. 1101.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.