Regional Chamber Names Officers, Board Members
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber’s board of directors announces its new officers for 2017.
In addition, the organization named new members of its board of directors and reappointed members to the board.
The new terms took effect Jan. 1.
The 2017 board officers are:
- Matthew Love, CFO, North Markets, Mercy Health, chairman
- Martha Bushey, Manchester Newman & Bennett, LPA, immediate past chairwoman
- Matthew Blair, Partner, Blair & Latell Co., LPA, vice chairman
- Ed Muransky, CEO, The Muransky Companies, vice chairman (also appointed to a new board term)
- Doug Sweeney, president, Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC, vice chairman (also appointed to a new board term)
- Judson Wallace, President, Vallourec Star LP, vice chairman (also appointed to a new board term)
- Theodore Schmidt, regional president Youngstown, The PNC Financial Services Group, treasurer
New members are:
- Robert Berk, president, Berk Enterprises Inc.
- Mike Boddy, general manager, The Anderson-DuBose Co.
- Rex Ferry, president/CEO, VEC Inc.
- Sharon Hrina, vice president, Mahoning Valley Enterprises, Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley
- Neil Kaback, partner, Cohen & Co.
- Regina Mitchell, president, Warren Fabricating and Machining Corp.
Directors reappointed to new terms include:
- Esther Buschau, director of corporate marketing, The Cafaro Co.
- Kevin Helmick, president and CEO, Farmers National Bank
- Tom Mock, communications manager, General Motors Lordstown Complex
- Eric Ryan, president, JAC Management Group
Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
CLICK HERE to subscribe to our print edition and sign up to our free daily headlines.