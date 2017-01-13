Regional Chamber Names Officers, Board Members

0 0 7 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber’s board of directors announces its new officers for 2017.

In addition, the organization named new members of its board of directors and reappointed members to the board.

The new terms took effect Jan. 1.

The 2017 board officers are:

Matthew Love, CFO, North Markets, Mercy Health, chairman

Martha Bushey, Manchester Newman & Bennett, LPA, immediate past chairwoman

Matthew Blair, Partner, Blair & Latell Co., LPA, vice chairman

Ed Muransky, CEO, The Muransky Companies, vice chairman (also appointed to a new board term)

Doug Sweeney, president, Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC, vice chairman (also appointed to a new board term)

Judson Wallace, President, Vallourec Star LP, vice chairman (also appointed to a new board term)

Theodore Schmidt, regional president Youngstown, The PNC Financial Services Group, treasurer

New members are:

Robert Berk, president, Berk Enterprises Inc.

Mike Boddy, general manager, The Anderson-DuBose Co.

Rex Ferry, president/CEO, VEC Inc.

Sharon Hrina, vice president, Mahoning Valley Enterprises, Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley

Neil Kaback, partner, Cohen & Co.

Regina Mitchell, president, Warren Fabricating and Machining Corp.

Directors reappointed to new terms include:

Esther Buschau, director of corporate marketing, The Cafaro Co.

Kevin Helmick, president and CEO, Farmers National Bank

Tom Mock, communications manager, General Motors Lordstown Complex

Eric Ryan, president, JAC Management Group

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.