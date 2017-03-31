Regional Chamber Names 4 to its Board of Directors

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber has named four business leaders to its board of directors.

The new directors, elected at the organization’s March meeting, include Carlton Ingram, business representative Local 66 International Union of Operating Engineers; Donald Kline, CEO, Mercy Health-Youngstown; Daniel Sarachene, commander, 910th Airlift Wing, Youngstown Air Reserve Station, and William Shivers, Canton/Mahoning Valley regional president, Huntington National Bank.

The Board also named two new vice chairs, Kline and Regina Mitchell, president of Warren Fabricating and Machining Corp., to its executive committee.

Other officers are:

Chairman: Theodore Schmidt, regional president Youngstown, The PNC Financial Services Group

Immediate past chairwoman: attorney Martha Bushey, Manchester Newman & Bennett LPA

Vice chairman: Ed Muransky, CEO, The Muransky Companies

Vice chairman: Doug Sweeney, president, Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC

Vice chairman: M. Judson Wallace, president, Vallourec Star LP

Treasurer: attorney Matthew Blair, Partner, Blair & Latell Co. LPA

