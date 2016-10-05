Regional Chamber to Host Canfield, Boardman Events

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Updates on what’s happening in Canfield and Boardman are the focus of two events this month hosted by the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.

The Good Morning, Canfield! breakfast will be held at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 14 at the Canfield Public Library, and Good Evening, Boardman! will take place at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Magic Tree Pub & Eatery in Boardman on Oct. 27.

The events are sponsored by Farmers National Bank and First National Bank, respectively.

The Canfield breakfast, to be held at the Canfield Public Library, will offer updates on the city and township. Speakers include Canfield Mayor Bernie Kosar Sr., Canfield Township Trustee Brian Governor and Canfield Local Schools Superintendent Alex Geordan. Dr. Ron Iarussi, superintendent of the Mahoning County Career & Technical Center, will give an update on the $8 million facility on Palmyra Road and the jobs that will be moving into the new wing. In addition, Heidi Daniel, director of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, will discuss what’s new at the library.

Good Evening, Boardman! will provide updates from Tom Costello, Boardman Township trustee, Tim Saxon, superintendent of Boardman Local Schools and Joyce Mistovich, Boardman Park commissioner. The event will include a presentation on the school/township property swap that will result in the construction of a new fire station and school bus garage.



The cost for the Canfield breakfast cost is $20 for chamber members and $30 for prospective members. The Boardman event cost is $25 for chamber members and $35 for prospective members. For more information or to register, call 330 7442131, ext. 1212.

