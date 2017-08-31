‘Remember the Titans’ Coach to Speak at YSU

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Herman Boone, the football coach whose story was the basis of the 2000 film “Remember the Titans,” will speak at Youngstown State University Sept. 10 as part of the Centofanti Annual Symposium.

Boone became head coach of the football team at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Va., in 1971. That was the first year the local school district consolidated all students — black and white — into one school and was five years after the school district was integrated. In his first year as coach, the team went 13-0 and won a state championship.

His lecture will touch on respect, teamwork, character and community involvement.

The lecture, held in Beeghly Center, is free and open to the public. No tickets are required, although parking is available on campus for $5.

