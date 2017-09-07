Renovated Sharon Building to House Actionable Insights

0 0 0 0

SHARON, Pa. — Actionable Insights will move into space under renovation in the Applegate Building downtown, which is undergoing extensive renovation.

The digital marketing firm will occupy the entire top floor of the landmark building, reports its CEO, Jason Wood.

Because of exponential growth over the last 36 months, Actionable Insights has outgrown its office in Austintown, with employees working out of the firm’s conference room and their homes, Wood says.

“We’ve expanded to have clients in 14 different states now,” he says.

Wood and Jim Landino, co-owner of JCL Development Inc., which is renovating the Applegate Building, developed a “fantastic relationship” allowing them to work out an agreement where JCL would build out space to Actionable Insights’ specifications in exchange for a long-term lease, Wood says.

The 4,500 square feet Actionable Insights will occupy is double the size of its current offices. On the day the company moves in, it will add four employees, taking the staff to 16. “We made sure we had room to grow as well, so we have several work spaces available for growth,” Wood says.

Companies that deal in the digital world no longer need to be in a metropolis and can operate in a city like Sharon much more economically, says Adam Gregory, director of development and marketing for JCL

In addition to Actionable Insights, building tenants eventually will include a tapas restaurant on the ground floor. “We’re not just letting anybody come in. We’re very specific on the type of businesses that come into this area,” Gregory says.

The Applegate is on “a list of projects” JCL is working on, he adds. One is space for the LuLu Beans café that he expects to open on East State Street. Other projects on tap are redevelopment of the Buhl Armory building.

