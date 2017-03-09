Rep. Kelly Praises Mark-Up of GOP Health Care Bill

0 0 0 0

WASHINGTON — U.S. Representative Mike Kelly, R-3 Pa., a member of the House Ways and Means Committee who represents Erie, Crawford, Mercer and Butler counties, today issued a statement praising the committee’s work toward “the end of Obamacare and the start of a better health care system.”

Kelly was referring to the full committee’s 18-hour mark-up hearing, which ended this morning, to approve the Ways and Means component of the American Health Care Act.

“After 18 straight hours of open deliberation, the Ways and Means Committee answered the American people’s call and that of President Trump and officially put the American Health Care Act on the path to becoming law,” he said. “The end of Obamacare and the start of a better health care system began this morning and will continue until cost-lowering, patient-centered health care for every American is fully achieved. “

Kelly echoed the Republican Party’s leadership in explaining how the repeal and replacement of Obamacare would occur in three phases.

“This historic bill represents Phase One of the overall repeal and replace process,” he said. “Phase Two will be the action that Secretary Price takes at the Health and Human Services Department, and Phase Three will come in the form of future patient-centered legislation that could not be included in the reconciliation process. … Through it all, we will guarantee that this delicate process remains honest, open, and transparent for the American people.”

Kelly’s statement itemized the Ways and Means component of the bill as accomplishing the following:

Dismantles Obamacare’s taxes and mandates — including the individual and employer mandate penalties and the taxes on prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, health insurance premiums and medical devices;

Empowers individuals and families to spend their health care dollars the way they want and need by enhancing and expanding Health Savings Accounts (HSAs);

Helps Americans access affordable, quality health care by providing a monthly tax credit to individuals and families who don’t receive insurance through work or a government program;

Protects Americans with pre-existing conditions from being denied coverage, and those under 26 from being removed from their parents’ health insurance plan.

SOURCE: Office of U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly

