Reservation Deadline Today for Salem Chamber Annual Meeting

SALEM, Ohio – The Salem Area Chamber of Commerce is still taking reservations for its annual meeting luncheon at 11:45 a.m. Friday at the Salem Golf Club.

The deadline is today.

Cost for chamber members is $32.50, nonmembers, $37.50. Tables of eight can be reserved.

Two area businesses and one individual will be honored:

Robert S. McCulloch III, Outstanding Citizen of the Year.

T. Moore & Co., Business of the Year.

Hannah E. Mullins School of Practical Nursing, Nonprofit Organization of the Year

For more information or to register, call 330 337 3473.

