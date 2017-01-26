Rhiel Supply Organizing Healthy Schools Conference

0 0 0 0

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Rhiel Innovative Solutions, a division of Rhiel Supply, will host the Healthy Schools Conference March 8 at Youngstown State University.

The daylong conference is free for facility directors, school nurses, superintendents and school board presidents. Guest speakers from throughout the region will discuss topics including nutrition, exercise and environmentally-friendly cleaning and buildings.

The conference will also provide networking opportunities. A full schedule of presenters and topics will be released later this month.

For more information, visit Rhiel.com/healthy-schools.

