Solar Company to Show Off System at Trumbull Farm

WARREN, Ohio – Third Sun Solar will cut the ribbon on a solar energy system Tuesday at the Kibler dairy farm here.

Through a collaboration with Dairy Farmers of America, Third Sun Solar, Athens, installs solar energy systems on dairy farms at a reduced rate. This will enable farmers to reduce one of their highest operating costs while providing a greener world for the next generation, Third Sun Solar said in announcing Tuesday’s event.

Third Sun Solar serves homeowners, businesses, institutions and government entities across the Midwest. It is a licensed electrical and general contractor that has installed more than 800 projects and 12,000 kWs of solar energy systems in 14 states since its start in 2000, according to the release.

The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the farm, 5163 Highland Ave. In addition to Third Sun Solar representatives, those on hand for the event will include representatives of Dairy Farmers of America and the Kibler farm as well as officials and stakeholders.

