Rig Count Holds at 23 in Ohio’s Utica

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The rig count across eastern Ohio’s Utica shale remained unchanged during the week ended Oct. 21 compared to the previous week, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

ODNR reported in its latest oil and gas update that the rig count across the Utica stood at 23 during the week.

Also, ODNR issued 10 new permits for horizontal wells in the shale play during the week, the agency reported.

Gulfport Energy Corp. was awarded five new permits for wells in Monroe County, while Chesapeake Exploration LLC secured three new permits for wells in Harrison County. Ascent Resources Utica LLC received two permits for wells in Jefferson County.

There were no new permits issued for wells in Mahoning, Trumbull or Columbiana counties, according to ODNR.

However, Chesapeake Exploration has filed applications for permits for two wells in Columbiana County, records show.

Chesapeake filed applications permits that would allow two wells drilled in Franklin Township at the Paige farm. The company filed a third application seeking a permit to revise another existing well at the pad.

As of Oct. 21, ODNR has issued 2,657 permits for horizontal wells in the Utica – 2,150 of which have been drilled and 1,716 of which are in operation.

There were no new permits issued to energy companies exploring the Utica in Lawrence and Mercer counties in western Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

