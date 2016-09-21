Rig Count in Utica Shale Play Drops to 14

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The rig count in the Utica shale in eastern Ohio dropped to 14 during the week ended Sept. 17, according to the latest update from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. It was 16 the previous week.

ODNR reported it issued no new permits in the oil and gas play, but recorded seven new wells drilled and one well placed into production last week.

As of Sept. 17, ODNR has issued 2,220 permits. Of that number, 1,797 wells are drilled and 1,398 are in production.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection did not issue any permits to energy companies for wells in Mercer and Lawrence counties in western Pennsylvania, which border Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties in Ohio.

