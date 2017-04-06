Riverwalk to Incorporate Short Film, Video Festival

NEW CASTLE, Pa. – Arts & Education at the Hoyt and Slippery Rock University are accepting submissions for the inaugural Short Film & Video Festival, which will take place Sept. 9 as part of the 4th Annual Arts on the Riverwalk event.
This new component of the festival aims to support and encourage emerging and developing filmmakers within a 250-mile radius of New Castle.
Accepted films will be screened on Sept. 9, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Warner Film Center during the arts festival.
There are two categories for submissions: Junior ages 13 to 17, and Adult 18 and older.
Short film and video entries must be no longer than 20 minutes and will be judged by a jury of filmmakers led by Jon Shumway, art department chair at Slippery Rock University.
Applications are available online at HoytArtCenter.org/ArtsontheRiverwalk. Contact Jon Shumway with any questions.
