Awards & Events

:
Rotary Conference Speaker to Focus on Memory
By Blank | March 27, 2017

March 27, 2017
Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

WARREN, Ohio – Robb Zbierski, a professional speaker, trainer and personal coach with Freedom Personal Development, will be the featured speaker April 8 during the second day of the 2017 Rotary International District 6650 district conference.

The conference will be held April 7-8 at the Avalon Inn in Howland Township.

Zbierski works with companies across a broad spectrum of industries and “helps clients develop professional skills and positive mindsets that let them discover their potential and maximize their results,” he states.

Zbierski will speak on “Discovering Your Memory Power” during the April 8 luncheon. Members of the business community are invited to attend.

Cost is $25. Non-Rotarians can register by contacting Lauri Coy at the district office at 330 452 2882 or at info@cantonrotary.org.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like:

More from Our Experts

Dr. Lance Grahn
Kent State University at Trumbull
Click for Bio
Sam Boak
Boak & Sons, Inc.
Click for Bio
Greg Smith
Toastmasters
Click for Bio
Jim Klingensmith
L. Calvin Jones & Co.
Click for Bio
Lee DeRose
YESCO Electrical Supply, Inc.
Click for Bio
Adam Aebischer
Aebischer’s Jewelry
Click for Bio
Jason Wurst
Tele-Solutions, Inc.
Click for Bio
Stuart Gibbs
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County
Click for Bio
Tim Petrey
HD Davis CPAs, LLC
Click for Bio
Bob Gearhart Sr.
DCW Group
Click for Bio
November
Click for Bio
December
Click for Bio