Rotary Conference Speaker to Focus on Memory

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – Robb Zbierski, a professional speaker, trainer and personal coach with Freedom Personal Development, will be the featured speaker April 8 during the second day of the 2017 Rotary International District 6650 district conference.

The conference will be held April 7-8 at the Avalon Inn in Howland Township.

Zbierski works with companies across a broad spectrum of industries and “helps clients develop professional skills and positive mindsets that let them discover their potential and maximize their results,” he states.

Zbierski will speak on “Discovering Your Memory Power” during the April 8 luncheon. Members of the business community are invited to attend.

Cost is $25. Non-Rotarians can register by contacting Lauri Coy at the district office at 330 452 2882 or at info@cantonrotary.org.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.