$5.6M in Federal Grants Earmarked for Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan announced more than $5.6 million in grants for Youngstown and Warren today. The money for the Mahoning Valley’s two largest cities is part of the nearly $7.6 million in federal grants to promote economic development that he announced for communities across the 13th congressional district.

The grants come through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Community Planning and Development.

“As a member of Congress, I am constantly looking for ways to revitalize our cities, towns, and communities that have yet to see much of the economic recovery that has happened for the wealthiest among us,” Ryan, D-13 Ohio, said in a news release. “Grants like these from the Department of Housing and Urban Development are necessary to provide Northeast Ohio the resources necessary to write our next chapter.”

The following is a list of recipients, grant amount and the type of grant program awarded in the 13th congressional district:

Warren: $1,054,389, Community Development Block Grant.

Warren: $490,018, Home Grant.

Youngstown: $3,210,146, Community Development Block Grant.

Youngstown: $425,468, Emergency Solutions Grant.

Youngstown: $426,145, Home Grant.

Barberton: $562,812, Community Development Block Grant.

Kent: $248,453, Community Development Block Grant.

Summit County: $872,757, Community Development Block Grant.

Summit County: $308,361, Home Grant.

Grant descriptions are as followed:

The Community Development Block Grant program provides annual grants to states and local units of government to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.

The Emergency Solutions Grants program provides funding to engage homeless individuals and families living on the street; improve the number, quality and operations of emergency shelters for homeless individuals and families; provide essential services to shelter residents, rapidly re-house homeless individuals and families, and prevent families/individuals from becoming homeless.

The Home program helps to expand the supply of decent, affordable housing to low- and very low-income families by providing grants to states and local governments to fund housing programs that meet local needs and priorities.

Ryan also announced $34,744 in grant funding for the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments provided though the Economic Development Administration.

This EDA grant supports the development and implementation of a comprehensive economic development strategy for the region served by the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, which comprises the counties of Ashtabula, Mahoning and Trumbull.



