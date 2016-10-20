Ryan Blasts Trump’s Remarks, Local GOP Avoids Subject

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Donald Trump’s statement last night that he might not accept the results of the Nov. 8 presidential election represents a “dangerous proposition,” U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan said.

Trump, who has been sliding in most major polls in recent weeks, has suggested to his supporters that the election is “rigged” in favor of his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. At last night’s debate in Las Vegas, their third and final one before the general election, moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News Channel asked Trump whether he would accept the election results.

“I will look at it at the time,” Trump responded. “I will keep you in suspense,” he added.

Even Republicans were calling that a “disqualifying factor for someone to be president,” Ryan, D-13 Ohio, said in an interview following the debate.

“We need to stop and think what this does to the basic foundation of our democracy,” he said. “He is just so selfish, such an egomaniac that he cannot accept the fact that someone is going to tell him ‘no’ for the first time in his life. That is a very, very dangerous proposition.”

Ryan also blasted Trump – who at one point in the debate called Clinton “a nasty woman” — for his temperament. “Would you want this guy treating your daughter or spouse the way he talks to Hillary Clinton? Where is the respect? Where is the basic human civility that we all count on for our leader to have?” .

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, a Republican representing the neighboring 6th congressional district, and Mark Munroe, chairman of the Mahoning County Republican party, both praised Trump’s debate performance in statements they issued following the debate. Neither addressed his comments regarding whether he would accept the election results.

Trump, Johnson said in a statement issued by the GOP nominee’s campaign, “remained strong and focused on the issues important to the American people” and “communicated his plans for America” amid constant attacks form Clinton and “unprecedented media bias.”

Clinton confirmed she would pursue the “failed policies” of President Barack Obama and “danced around serious ethical charges regarding the Clinton Foundation, her secret e-mail server and her campaign’s instigation of violence at Trump rallies,” Johnson said. He also said Trump reminded Americans that Clinton’s actions “have disqualified her” from being commander-in-chief.

Trump had several good moments in the debate but was at his best with a “powerful closing statement, summarizing the many areas where change is required along with his vision to make America great again,” Munroe said

“Clinton looked like who she is, a smooth-talking politician. Trump displayed the characteristics that have made him popular, with hard-hitting facts about the state of our country and the need for new leadership,” Munroe said. “On looks and stage presence, the nod goes to Hillary. On who is best prepared to lead the country in a new direction, the nod goes to Trump.”

Munroe’s counterpart in the Mahoning County Democratic party, David Betras, said last night represented Clinton’s strongest debate performance. The Democratic nominee “talked about the kind of country we should be and stayed focused on economic solutions and how we are going to invest in our people and businesses,” but also was steadfast in holding Trump accountable for his “divisive policies and statements,” he said.

Clinton’s best moment in the debate was her response to Trump’s attack on her for her 30 years of public service, Betras said. He contrasted her efforts on behalf of women, children and minorities dating to the 1970s with Trump being sued for discrimination, borrowing $14 million from his father to start his business and insulting a former Miss Universe over her weight.

“And on the day when I was in the Situation Room, monitoring the raid that brought Osama bin Laden to justice, he was hosting the ‘Celebrity Apprentice,’ ” Clinton remarked.

