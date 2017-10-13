Ryan, Brown, Johnson React to Trump’s ACA Orders

0 0 0 0

WASHINGTON – Democrats Tim Ryan and Sherrod Brown are sharply criticizing President Donald Trump’s executive orders on health care, which they say will mean increased premiums for Americans and cut access to benefits, while Republican Bill Johnson says the actions taken by the president will benefit millions of Americans.

The first of two orders, signed by Trump Thursday morning, calls for improving and expanding access to association health plans, health-reimbursement arrangements and short-term, limited duration insurance. The second order, signed last night, halts cost-share reductions that amount to $7 billion in annual subsidies to health insurance providers that benefit 7 million low-income Americans.

“Insurance companies will be fighting to get every single person signed up, and you will be hopefully negotiating, negotiating, negotiating, and you’ll get such low prices for such great care,” Trump said when signing the first executive order.

Added Michael Glassner, executive director of Donald J. Trump for President Inc., “With this announcement today, the president is making a down payment on the Republican party’s pledge to repeal and replace Obamacare, and demonstrating the necessary leadership to give Americans relief from skyrocketing health insurance costs until Congress can get its job done.”

But in a statement issued by his office this morning, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-13 Ohio, cited the Congressional Budget Office’s estimate that ending these payments would increase health insurance premiums by 20% or more.

“This is a shameful act of sabotage,” Ryan said. “Let’s be perfectly clear — from this moment on, President Trump is now personally responsible for increases in the cost of health insurance or loss of coverage. The callousness of his decision to attach the insurance market for petty political reasons is unrivaled in recent memory. These people aren’t just statistics on paper. These are mothers, fathers and children trying to get the care they need to live happy, healthy lives.”

Ryan described Trump’s executive orders as “a pathetic show of petulance from a president who is frustrated with his own legislative impotence. And now, all of America is paying the cost of President Trump’s own personal insecurities.”

Brown, D-Ohio, said Trump’s orders would limit access to benefits such as substance abuse treatment, maternity services, and emergency care. It also would expand the length of time that individuals can keep short-term health insurance plans, causing additional uncertainty and unpredictability in the market

“Instead of employing backdoor tactics meant to undermine important health-care protections, President Trump should come to the table with members of both parties to pursue meaningful health-care reform that benefits Ohioans,” Brown said.

Johnson, R-6 Ohio, defended Trump’s order yesterday in posts on social media. He said nearly half of all counties across the country would have just one health-care provider option under Obamacare next year. And the president’s actions were necessary, given that the Senate failed to follow the House’s lead and pass legislation to repeal the ACA.

“A recent study shows that the majority of American’s choosing to pay the penalties for not having an Obamacare approved insurance plan are low income and middle-class Americans,” Johnson said. “[The president’s] action sets the table for more affordable health care options for these hardworking Americans who have witnessed their premiums and deductibles skyrocket.”

