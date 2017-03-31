Ryan Joins Bill to Form ‘Manufacturing Communities’

0 0 0 0

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan has joined a bipartisan group of representatives and senators to introduce a bill that would codify into law the Investing in Manufacturing Communities Partnership.

The bill, the Make It In America Manufacturing Communities Act, would allow for municipalities to be awarded the “manufacturing community” designation and receive preferential consideration for federal economic development funds.

To receive the designation, communities must show the significance of manufacturing in their region and show strategies for six areas: workforce training, advanced research, infrastructure development, supply chain support, promoting exports and operational improvement and capital access for manufacturers to improve efficiency. The program helps create regional partnerships between economic development groups, local governments, labor organizations and educators, the legislators say.

“As someone who grew up in northeast Ohio, I have seen firsthand how manufacturing is the backbone of the American economy, and it is our duty as leaders to ensure that we not only protect these jobs, but increase the opportunities for the next generation,” Ryan said in a statement “As our economy continues to grow and modernize, manufacturing can no longer be viewed as the jobs of the past, but also the careers of future.”

Along with Ryan, the bill was introduced to the House by Rhode Island’s David Cicilline and New York’s Tom Reed and Claudia Tenney. In the Senate, the bill was introduced by New York’s Kirsten Gillibrand, Kansas’ Jerry Moran, West Virginia’s Shelley Moore Capto, Connecticut’s Richard Blumenthal and Maine’s Angus King and Susan Collins.

