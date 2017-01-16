Ryan Joins House Dems Sponsoring Infrastructure Bill

0 0 0 0

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan was among more than 70 members of the House of Representatives who Friday introduced the National Infrastructure Development Bank Act.

The legislation, modeled after the European Investment Bank, would create and fund a public bank to leverage public and private dollars to help rebuild roads, highways, bridges, and environmental and energy projects of national or regional significance.

The legislation is sponsored by U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-3 Conn. In addition to Ryan, the 73 co-sponsors – all Democrats — include U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-9 Ohio.

“Experts have found that we need to invest $3.6 trillion by 2020 to bring our infrastructure up to a state of good repair. Infrastructure investments spur economic development by making areas safe and attractive for new businesses,” Ryan said.

“Our energy grids are failing, our sewers are leaking, and our roads and bridges are crumbling,” he continued. “We must act now on this vital legislation if we want the United States to remain a leader in global innovation.”

The National Infrastructure Bank would leverage private sector dollars from institutional investors, such as pension funds, to supplement current funding in our nation’s infrastructure. It would provide loans and loan guarantees to projects, and issue public benefit bonds with proceeds to fund projects, and make payments to help states and localities cover their bond interest payments.

The fund would finance surface transportation projects, as well as energy, environmental, and telecommunications projects. Projects would be assessed for financing based on economic and environmental impacts, social benefits and costs.

