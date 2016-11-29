Ryan Skips Chamber Event to Push for ‘Big Upset’

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan sent a video message to members of the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber gathered this morning at the Avalon Inn for “Good Morning Trumbull County” to explain why he could not be there to deliver the keynote address.

“We’ve had some developments in Washington with this leadership race. We’re making a good strong run to become the leader of the House Democrats,” he said with a smile.

Ryan, D-13 Ohio, is challenging Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. He did not specify the nature of the “developments.”

The leadership elections are scheduled to take place tomorrow.

“Hopefully the next time I see you we will have pulled off a big upset,” Ryan said in the video message.

In response to Ryan’s challenge, Pelosi has proposed some reforms to the leadership and committee system that would share power with younger members of the caucus.

Ryan issued a statement Monday that described her proposals as “only [serving] to further consolidate her power over the caucus. There is a clear desire among our members to democratize and decentralize the Democratic Caucus by returning more power to our rank and file members and committees,” he said.

To that end, the Mahoning Valley congressman wants the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to be elected.

“We need to reduce the DCCC’s command and control approach, whereby consultants in Washington, D.C., with little or no local connections are making decisions for campaigns in big cities, small towns, and rural areas of America,” he said. “We have to create a new model for competing and winning anywhere.”

Ryan announced Nov. 17 that he would challenge Pelosi, who says she has the support of two-thirds of the Democratic Caucus.

Tomorrow’s vote is by secret ballot.

