Ryan Says He’s Within ‘Striking Distance’ of Pelosi

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — At this posting, with less than 24 hours to go before Democrats in the House of Representatives vote on the next leader of their caucus, Tim Ryan says he’s within “striking distance” of upsetting Nancy Pelosi.

Ryan was interviewed at 1:30 Tuesday by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. Pressed to specify what “striking distance” means, the Mahoning Valley congressman laughed. “Part of the game, Wolf, is not to give away your numbers,” he said. “We’re keeping our numbers close. We’ve got a lot of commitments, more than people think, and I think there’s going to be a lot of surprises.”

The secret ballot, which Ryan said helps him “big time,” takes place Wednesday morning on Capitol Hill. Ryan and Pelosi each will have 11 minutes to make their case before the 194 Democrats who make up the caucus, says Michael Zetts, the congressman’s spokesman. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Zetts says Ryan will appear Tuesday evening on MSNBC’s Meet the Press Daily, and has been interviewed for segments scheduled to air tonight on the NBC and CBS nightly news programs.

“I think the race is going to be close,” Zetts says. “The congressman has done a lot of work over the last couple of weeks. He’s talked to almost everybody in the caucus and he feels good.”

Zetts confirmed that among the House Democrats Ryan has spoken with is Steny Hoyer, the Democratic whip and second in command to Pelosi.

Ryan dropped Hoyer’s name Sunday during an interview on Fox News Sunday, citing the veteran Maryland congressman’s proposals to rejuvenate manufacturing as the type of policy agenda Democrats need to advance to regain the majority.

Hoyer, long a rival to Pelosi, is running unopposed for his leadership position.

