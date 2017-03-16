Ryan to Host Town Hall in Akron March 25

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-13 Ohio, will host a town hall meeting for constituents March 25 at the University of Akron’s Student Union Theater.

Ryan’s district covers sections of Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit and Trumbull counties. His office announced the event Wednesday.

Dave Cohen, University of Akron professor and trustee of the Akron Press Club, will moderate the program, which will take place from 2 to 4 p.m.

The theater is located at 303 Carroll St., Akron.

Seating is limited and no overflow space is available, so constituents wishing to attend are advised to arrive early.

