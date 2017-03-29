Sailing Classes to Be Offered at MCCTC

0 0 0 0

CANFIELD, Ohio – The Berlin Yacht Club will offer sailing classes at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center (MCCTC) for adult beginners starting on Tuesdays, May 2 to May 23.

The class will be taught by a certified instructor from the Berlin Yacht Club. Students will learn important terms and vocabulary, the mechanics of sailing, safety considerations, and some rules for navigating on the water with other boats. Students will hear from members of the club who will share their passion and knowledge of sailing and sailboat racing. The class will help to remove any perceived barriers to entry into the sport.

The class includes an on-shore practice session on a member’s boat at the club anchorage, and an opportunity to take to the water with experienced sailors.

Cost is $74 and includes the textbook.

Go to the MCCTC website to sign up for class.

All students taking the class are invited to sail with members of the Berlin Yacht Club on Berlin Lake in North Benton, at no additional charge.

The Berlin Yacht Club has been sailing on Berlin Lake for more than 65 years. Visit the Berlin Yacht Club website for more information.

