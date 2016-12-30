Salem Chamber to Host 2017 Economic Forecast

0 0 0 0

SALEM, Ohio – Joseph E. Besecker will offer his outlook for next year at the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce economic forecast luncheon at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 25.

Besecker — chairman, president and CEO of Emerald Asset Management Inc., parent of Emerald Advisers Inc. — is interviewed often in the national financial media. He has appeared on national TV news networks as an investment analyst.

The luncheon will be held at the Salem Community Center, with registration beginning at 11:45 a.m. Reservations are required and cost is $20 for chamber members, $25 for guests.

To make a reservation, call 330 337 3473.

