Salem Optometrist to Lead State Organization

SALEM, Ohio — Dr. Rebecca Brown will serve as president of the Ohio Optometric Association. She was selected at the East West Eye Conference recently.

Brown, who practices at Essential Vision Care here, has served in the association as a zone governor, trustee and several officer positions. She was selected to her new role by a unanimous vote at the recent East West Eye Conference.

“It is a great honor to serve my profession and the many people receiving our vision services in this manner,” Brown said in a statement. “It is a blessing to be able to help people in our community every day, but it is very meaningful to be able to influence and help legislators understand issues important to saving vision.”

In April, Brown will be leading dozens of Ohio optometrists to the Statehouse for a day of advocacy. They will help state legislators learn the best ways to help Ohioans preserve and maintain their vision.

A graduate of Salem High School, Brown has practiced optometry locally for 13 years. She received her doctorate from the Southern College of Optometry and her bachelor of science from John Carroll University. She completed a residency with the U.S. Veterans Administration.

Brown volunteers for InfantSEE, Vision USA and Realeyes Save Our Sight Classroom Initiative. She also is an active member of the Salem Junior Mothers’ Club, Kiwanis Club of Salem and Dustin Huffman Memorial Scholarship Board.

