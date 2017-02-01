Salem Regional Medical Center Expands Outpatient Endoscopy Unit

0 0 0 0

SALEM, Ohio – The newly expanded endoscopy center at Salem Regional Medical Center opens tomorrow, allowing the hospital to meet the rising demand for outpatient endoscopy procedures.

Over the past seven years, said Dr. Anita Hackstedde , president and CEO, the procedure volume has risen 31%, with 3,700 performed in 2016. The new center is 11,600 square feet – twice the size of the previous unit – with four procedure rooms, 16 private pre- and post-operation bays and a family waiting area

“The size and design of the new unit will enhance our patients’ comfort and privacy during their visit, while encouraging family involvement,” said Pam Mercer, the hospital’s unit director of outpatient services. “The expanded layout is also better suited to meet patient care needs, with private restrooms and expanded space for improved workflow and efficiency.”

Among the procedures offered in the unit are colonoscopies, upper endoscopies, treatments for Barrett’s Esophagus Disease, bronchoscopies and endoscopic retrograde cholangio-pancreatographies to examine the liver, gallbladder, pancrease and bile ducts.

The $6.3 million renovation also upgraded the outpatient registration department, relocating it to be next to the endoscopy unit and enhancing patient privacy. Other improvements in the hospital included new flooring and walls in the hallway connecting the main lobby and outpatient laboratory and the hall connecting the emergency department with the surgery center.

“Providing high quality care and services for our patients is at the forefront of everything we do,” Hackstedde said. “This expansion project has enabled Salem Regional Medical Center to continue to move forward in our new era of service delivery, as we strive to meet the health care needs of the communities we serve.”

