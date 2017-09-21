Salem Restaurants Open Their Doors for ‘Downtown Dining Experience’

0 0 0 0

SALEM, Ohio – Get a taste of Salem as nine downtown restaurants open their doors as part of the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce’s Downtown Dining Experience 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 26.

Participating in the restaurant crawl are Libs Coffee Shop, BB Rooners, Ricky’s English Pub, Rancho Viejo, Ezio’s, Boneshaker’s, Mike’s Penn Grille and Coaches Burger Bar/ Serendipity in Courtyard Square. A stop will also be made a Troll’s Jewelers, where participants can sip champagne and be entered to win a diamond necklace.

At each location, up to 35 guests will be seated and served, staying at the restaurant for 30 minutes before moving on to the next stop. Each restaurant will have gift baskets and 50/50 raffles, the winners of which will be announced at 10 a.m. Sept. 27 on the chamber’s Facebook page.

Tickets for the Downtown Dining Experience are $35 and can be purchased through the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 330 337 3473 or email info@salemohiochamber.org.

