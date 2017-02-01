Research Roofing Contractors Before Signing a Contract

0 0 1 0

Is it true that the No. 1 call the Better Business Bureau gets is about roofing contractors?

Sam Boak:, CEO of Boak & Sons Inc., Austintown: Yes. There are so many companies that have gotten into the roofing business, especially with all the storm damage that frequently takes place in the Mahoning Valley. When serious storm damage occurs, it seems like everybody is knocking on doors saying, “We can put a new roof on your home at no cost to you. Give me your insurance company name, and I’ll take it from there.”

Why is it important to do research before hiring a roofing contractor?

Boak: You should look to see how long they’ve been in business — not only roofing contractors, but any contractor.

Find out the same type of information about the estimator or salesmen who come out knocking on your door. How long have they been with the company or construction business? That will tell you what they really know, because many times people are buying the job because of the sales person’s capability of selling it. But the sales person may not know all the aspects of the construction work that needs to be done.

Could you elaborate on that?

Boak: It’s discouraging when I see or hear about homeowners or businesspeople who have had work done on their homes and businesses it was shoddy workmanship. I see it all the time. When someone knocked on their door, instead of signing a piece of paper and saying, “Go do it,” I wish they would have taken the time to do more research, called a few other people, got some other quotes.

It’s hard to find phone books anymore these days, but I tell people to find a phone book from 10 years ago. Look under roofing to see what’s in there, and find a company that’s survived the last 10 years. Those are the companies that know the ups and downs, the rights and wrongs. They’re using quality materials. They typically have employees who have been with them for a long time, who know that to maintain their future working with that company, they have to do it right and they want to do it right.

How do you know that you’re dealing with a good honest company?

Boak: Check with the Better Business Bureau. Call the Home Builders Association or the Builders Association, one is for residential and one is for commercial. Ask them if they’re a member. Most of the credible companies in the Mahoning Valley belong to one of these organizations and they’re involved with them as well because these organizations represent them and their industry.

I was a past president of the Home Builders and I’m the president-elect for the Builders Association of Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. It keeps you in check of what’s going on.

What are questions you should ask a contractor before hiring them?

Boak: One is about workers’ comp. You need to not only ask if the company has workers’ comp, but also are all the employees who are working on that job site covered under the company’s workers’ comp. That means the company you’re signing a contract with. Or are they working for someone else and can they show proof of coverage?

Many times the salesmen who are out there selling roofing jobs subcontract the actual work out to another group of guys or company and you really don’t know if they have workers’ comp insurance on every employee. You don’t even know if they have liability insurance if they happen to do something catastrophic to your house or commercial building. That would force you to use your insurance, which would increase your premiums and you may not have enough coverage to cover the incident.

Another thing homeowners and businesses need to do is complete a background check. If it’s a newer company, find out about the quality of jobs they’ve done before. I have encountered people who had shoddy jobs done and they’re very upset, but they don’t want to turn the contractors into the Better Business Bureau because they’re afraid of retaliation. They’re afraid of the workers on their job site returning to harass them. I hear that time and time again, the homeowners are worried about their own personal safety if they complain about a shoddy job.

It’s a challenge to find good workers who are able to do skilled labor such as installing a new roof. How do you maintain a well trained staff?

Boak: We pay our guys by the hour not piece rate. Piece rate basically comes down to slapping down the product, because the more they get down quickly and nailed in place, supposedly the more they make.

We turn around and pay our guys hourly, and they’re invested in the part of our company’s rule that states, “Never ever cut a corner.” So they’re there to do the job and do it right.

We also offer a full benefit package to all our employees, we withhold income taxes for them, we have profit sharing and they get the paid vacation and other benefits. That’s hugely different than roofing companies that just hand an employee a 1099 tax form and the employee thinks he’s getting more money in his paycheck. Until it becomes April and they have to pay the tax man and they don’t have enough money to pay him. Now it becomes a situation where they’re struggling with paying their taxes, when their employer really should have paid them through withholding.

How do you find good employees?

Boak: Many of them seek us out, because they’ve been in a situation where they worked for cash under the table and they tried to buy a car and found they had no credit. Now they’re ready to do something the right way, and have taxes taken out of their pay check, pay it properly and start a life where they know they’ll have something to retire on. They work for these other companies for a couple of years and they hear about our employees and many times will come to us.

We interview them and send them out for maybe a week or two to work with someone who will make sure they know what they’re doing, because we don’t know what bad habits they already have.

What are some of the bad habits that they bring along?

Boak: They want to cut corners because they’re so used to having to do everything by piece rate. They just want to fly through the job because they know the fewer nails you put in, the quicker you can go home. The less material you use, the quicker you go home. Well it’s not about that in this industry; it’s about having credibility and doing the job right. And there’s quite a few good companies in the Mahoning Valley that do it right.

How did you build your business and what is your business plan going forward?

Boak: We built our business on the employees, without a doubt. They have made this business the success it is. I have opted to take the money that we’ve made and put it back into the business by offering profit sharing to keep the employees here. A lot of the employees are very proud to be working here, knowing places they worked before where they were told to just nail what they could and get the heck out. Here we want to do the job right, because the name on the side of my trucks is mine. They represent all of us, to do the best job they can.

Do you have a low turnover rate of employees then?

Boak: Typically yes. We have employees who have been with us for well over 30 years, the newer employees only because of the growth of the company, but most of them have been with us as we’ve grown. We’ve even had a couple of them who retired, took that year or two of hiatus and then came back — some full-time, some part-time. It makes you feel fantastic that they want to come back.

What’s your growth plan going forward?

Boak: Serve the Mahoning Valley and it will serve Boak & Sons.

