Sandless Wood Floor Service Opens in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio — NE Ohio Hardwood Refinishing Co. has opened a Mr. Sandless franchise at 183 Clifton Drive here as part of “one of seven dozen expansions” for the Aston, Pa., company.

The new franchise, which started business Oct. 16, is owned by Jon Austin.

The company describes itself as the No. 1 volume wood floor refinishing company in the world. The sandless technique, developed by the company’s president, Daniel Praz, uses a non-toxic, odorless finish that refinishes floors in just hours. The company can refinish any type floor, from real wood, pre-finished and engineered board, laminates and even VCT, linoleum, slate, terrazzo, and concrete.

The original model, Mr. Sandless Philadelphia, has been in operation since 2004.

“Our Youngstown site has a very capable team,” said Praz in a statement. “Proprietor Jon Austin will service the needs of the region with great care.”

Mr. Sandless has locations throughout North America, and the company has performed its service in Canada, Mexico, The United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, Norway, The United Arab Emirates and South Africa.

