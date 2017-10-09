Score Sets Free Social Media Workshop Oct. 23

0 0 0 0

SHARON, Pa. – Attracting more followers through social media is the topic of Youngstown Score’s next workshop for entrepreneurs on Oct. 23 at the Sharon Library, 11 N. Sharpsville Ave.

Presenters include Janet Moy, Score mentor, who will discuss content marketing; Mike Perorazio, IT coordinator for Rudinec & Associates, will demonstrate how a social medial redesign attracts more “Likes” and “Shares”; and Nick Volinchak of CNV Consultants Professional Marketing Services will present ideas for promoting and boosting ads on Facebook.

Participants may ask presenters to review their Facebook page or website for a quick review for suggestions.

The workshop will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information or to register call 330 941 2948 or click here.

